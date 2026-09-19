September 19, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

‘Supportive TV wife’ Freida Pinto to Indraneil Sengupta: My TV husband… going to leave you all stunned

‘Supportive TV wife’ Freida Pinto to Indraneil Sengupta: My TV husband… going to leave you all stunned

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Hollywood-based Indian actress Freida Pinto has made her prediction about actor Indraneil Sengupta’s performance in ‘Unaccustomed Earth’, saying her “TV husband” is “going to leave” “all stunned”.

Indraneil took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of looks from the upcoming series adaptation, which is an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging.

Indraneil captioned it: Love. Loss. Belonging. Here's your first look at Unaccustomed Earth, inspired by the internationally beloved Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection, premiering December 17 only on @netflix

Freida took to the comment section and wrote: “Let it be known that my TV husband, Indraneil Sengupta is going to leave you all stunned. Dec 17th come soon.”

Responding to the actress, Indraneil thanked his “supportive TV wife” and said, “May your words come true.”

The series is inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short story collection of the same name and is set to premiere on December 17, 2026. Filled with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, Unaccustomed Earth invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge, MA.

When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born, and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community.”

Unaccustomed Earth is a collection of short stories from American author Jhumpa Lahiri. It is her second collection of stories, following Interpreter of Maladies. As with much of Lahiri's work, Unaccustomed Earth explores the lives of second- and third-generation Indian American characters and how they navigate their mixed cultural environment.

Freida gained stardom with her film debut in the drama Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. She was then seen in 2010’s Miral, Trishna, and Desert Dancer.

She also saw success with the science fiction film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and the epic fantasy action film Immortals, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Love Sonia, Hillbilly Elegy and Mr. Malcolm's List.

She also starred in the Showtime miniseries Guerrilla, and had a recurring role in the series The Path.

--IANS

dc/

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