200 chip design companies emerge under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) At least 200 chip design companies have emerged under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0), becoming a ‘game changer’ for building home-grown semiconductor intellectual property (IP), according to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT.

More than 105 chip design startups gained access to state-of-the-art Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, with 20 startups securing venture capital funding.

Around 70,000 chip-design engineers have been trained in four years, against the target of training 85,000 design engineers, said the minister.

Vaishnaw emphasised that global competitiveness requires both quality and competitive cost and highlighted that five plants out of the 12 plants approved under ISM 1.0 have commenced commercial production.

The minister also underlined India’s recognition as a trusted country and its strong record in intellectual property protection.

Vaishnaw highlighted the strong domestic and international response to ‘SEMICON India 2026’, extensive business-to-business engagements and significant participation from major semiconductor economies.

The country roundtables demonstrated growing interest among global companies in expanding their engagement with India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that resilient semiconductor value chains require trusted global partnerships. He highlighted reliability, credibility, incentives, and value creation as pillars of cooperation, and called for a balanced approach to self-reliance based on domestic strengths combined with global capabilities.

The India–Singapore Country Roundtable, attended by 142 participants, explored cooperation by combining Singapore’s manufacturing, advanced packaging and supply-chain expertise with India’s engineering talent, market scale and expanding semiconductor ecosystem.

The India–Europe Country Roundtable, attended by 139 participants, focused on investment, supply-chain localisation, equipment and materials, manufacturing, advanced packaging, semiconductor design, R&D and talent, according to an official statement.

The India–South Korea Country Roundtable, attended by 115 participants, focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation across the semiconductor value chain, including manufacturing, technology, materials, advanced packaging, investment and supply chains, bringing together South Korea’s established semiconductor capabilities and India’s engineering talent, expanding market and growing manufacturing ecosystem.

—IANS

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