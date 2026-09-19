Salim Merchant gets trolled for visiting Kamakhya Mandir, gets questioned on religious beliefs

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Music composer and singer Salim Merchant faced criticism from a section of social media users after he shared pictures from his visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

The composer shared pictures with a friend, with both seen standing in front of the temple with folded hands after seeking blessings.

In the pictures, Salim opted for a white T-shirt and dark trousers, with a red religious stole draped around his shoulders and a garland around his neck.

Sharing the pictures on his social media account, Salim wrote in Hindi: "Shakti ke charanon mein, Om Aim Hreem Kleem Kamakhye Namah."

While many users responded with hearts, folded-hands emoticons and messages seeking Maa Kamakhya's blessings, some questioned Salim's visit and his expression of devotion.

Among the comments were, "Astaghfirullah from all muslims side" (Seeking forgiveness from Allah on behalf of all Muslims.)

One user wrote, "Our shirk kia jiski maafi ni Quran me Hy btao saleem" (Tell me, Salim, what about the shirk for which there is no forgiveness in the Quran.)

Another user wrote, "Ali Ali na kia kr na ahlbait ka zikar kia kr" (Don't keep saying Ali Ali or mention the Ahl al-Bayt.)

This is not the first time Salim's expressions of devotion towards Hindu deities have prompted discussion online.

In March 2026, he spoke about his practice of offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Mondays while also observing Jummah prayers on Fridays.

He said he respects both religions and described his connection with God and music as something difficult to put into words.

On the professional front, Salim is one half of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, alongside his elder brother Sulaiman Merchant.

The brothers have worked together for more than three decades and have composed music and background scores for numerous Hindi films.

Their credits include films such as Chak De! India, Fashion, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Band Baaja Baaraat and many more.

–IANS

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