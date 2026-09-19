Study planned to strengthen cross-border power integration in South Asia

Kathmandu, Sep 19 (IANS) The South Asia Forum for Infrastructure Regulation (SAFIR) is set to undertake a comprehensive study on cross-border electricity transmission, focusing on strengthening transmission connectivity, integrating renewable energy and moving toward a more competitive regional power market.

SAFIR, a regional forum of infrastructure regulators and related institutions in South Asia, works on capacity building, training and research related to infrastructure regulation in the region.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in New Delhi, its Executive Committee includes representatives from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

In its Terms of Reference (ToR) for hiring a consultant to conduct the study titled 'Cross-Border Transmission', SAFIR said its Executive Committee had decided to initiate the study in view of the need to ensure energy sufficiency and strengthen transmission connectivity to make cross-border electricity trade a success in the region.

The study, covering India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, aims to review existing and planned cross-border electricity transmission links in South Asia and assess their potential to strengthen regional energy integration.

It will examine the technical, economic and regulatory aspects of cross-border power transfer while identifying gaps and challenges hindering regional electricity integration.

The study will also propose a roadmap for strengthening cross-border transmission networks to facilitate regional power trade and enhance energy security in South Asia.

South Asia has significant but unevenly distributed energy resources. Nepal and Bhutan possess substantial hydropower potential, while India and Bangladesh have significant coal-based generation capacity, alongside growing renewable energy resources across the subcontinent. At the same time, electricity demand is rising rapidly across the region.

Against this backdrop, cross-border electricity trade has emerged as a means of making better use of regional resources, improving energy security and grid reliability, and strengthening regional cooperation, according to the ToR published by SAFIR.

The study will cover several key areas, including a review of the existing cross-border transmission framework and power-trade agreements among India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

It will assess the capacity, technology, operational performance and bottlenecks of existing transmission links, while also examining grid integration issues such as scheduling, dispatch and frequency control.

It will further map electricity demand and generation resources, including hydropower, solar, wind and thermal power, to identify potential complementarities among countries.

The study will identify new transmission corridors and expansion opportunities, assess investment and financing requirements, and examine the feasibility of a regional transmission master plan, including a potential India-Sri Lanka subsea link.

The scope will also include an assessment of regional power market models and institutional mechanisms, including competitive power exchanges, electricity scheduling, settlement and dispute resolution.

It will examine the economic and strategic benefits of regional power trade, including energy security, renewable energy integration and emissions reduction, as well as regulatory, financial, technical and geopolitical risks.

Based on these assessments, the study will propose short-, medium- and long-term measures for strengthening cross-border transmission, harmonising regulatory and market frameworks, and facilitating greater regional electricity integration. The deadline for submitting the application was Friday (September 18).

The consultant selected for the assignment will be required to complete the study within 120 days of signing the agreement.

--IANS

scor/sd/