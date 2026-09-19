Amitabh Bachchan shares life lesson: Small efforts can open doors

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a message on perseverance, comparing life’s challenges to an automatic lift door that can be made to open again with even the smallest intervention.

Taking to his blog, the icon said: “Kuch bina bole hota hai, kuch bolke hota hai, aur kuch thok-thaak ke hota hai. Lekin hota zaroor hai. (Some things happen without saying a word, some happen by speaking up, and some happen by knocking and pushing. But they do happen.)”

He then cited an example of an “automatic door” as he shared: “Lift ka automatic darwaza apne aap thodi der baad band hone lagta hai. Agar chadhne mein der ho gayi, toh woh band hone lagta hai. Us waqt agar ek chhoti si ungli bhi uske raaste mein aa jaaye, toh woh khul jaata hai aur wapas apni predetermined jagah par chala jaata hai.”

(The automatic door of a lift starts closing on its own after a while. If you are late getting in, it begins to shut. But if even a tiny finger comes in its way, the door opens again instead of closing and returns to its designated position.)

And just like that, small efforts can open doors in life.

“Zindagi mein bhi ek chhota sa prayatna darwaze khol deta hai, chahe woh ek chhoti si ungli ke barabar hi kyun na ho. Bina prayatna kiye kuch mile — impossible! Keep trying, keep moving, keep at it… Someday, that door will get fed up and open up.”

(In life too, a small effort can open doors, no matter how small that effort may be—even if it is just the size of a little finger. To expect something without making an effort is impossible! Keep trying, keep moving, keep at it… Someday, that door will get fed up and finally open up.)

--IANS

dc/