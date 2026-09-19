Mindy Kaling calls Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ‘sparkly’ as ‘Best of the Best’ drops

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress-producer Mindy Kaling has heaped praise on Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as she makes her mark in the new film ‘Best of the Best’, calling the young actress a “sparkly person” and saying she is “proud and in awe” of her.

Kaling took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her hugging Maitreyi along with a poster of the film.

She wrote: “Hard not to get emotional, this sparkly person @maitreyiramakrishnan is starring in Best of the Best coming out today on @netflix! I’m so proud and in awe of her generally but in this movie (which looks so good, swipe for the trailer) she’s at another level.”

“The entire crew feels like talented fam @hasanminhaj @imlenakhan and all the bright new faces whom I hope to meet soon. Also it makes even ME want to dance! Watch with me!”

Best of the Best is a comedy-drama movie about competitive collegiate Bollywood-fusion dance that released on Netflix on September 18. It follows childhood best friends Maya and Anjali, who join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team and face a cutthroat path to the U.S. championship. Maitreyi stars as Maya, and Priyanka Kedia plays Anjali.

Talking about Maitreyi, she rose to prominence for her leading role as high school student Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. She played voice roles in the animated films Turning Red And The Twits, and the animated series My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.

She transitioned to live-action films with supporting roles in Slanted and Freakier Friday.

Meanwhile, Kaling first gained recognition for playing Kelly Kapoor in sitcom The Office. She gained wider attention for creating, producing and playing the title role in the sitcom The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Running Point and Not Suitable for Work.

Her film career includes voice roles in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph, Mr. Peabody & Sherman and Inside Out as well as live action roles in No Strings Attached, The Five-Year Engagement, A Wrinkle in Time, Ocean's 8 and Late Night.

--IANS

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