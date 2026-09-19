September 19, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Rachin Ravindra dislocates shoulder during promo shoot, doubtful for India T20Is

Rachin Ravindra dislocates shoulder during promo shoot, doubtful for India T20Is

Christchurch, Sep 19 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s availability for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India has been thrown into doubt after he suffered a dislocated right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland.

Ravindra sustained the injury while attempting a diving catch during filming on Wednesday. New Zealand Cricket said the left-hander landed awkwardly on a safety mat while completing the attempt.

Medical specialists assessed the injury on Friday and found no major structural damage. However, Ravindra’s return to competitive action will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation over the coming weeks, leaving his participation in the series against India uncertain.

“It was a really unfortunate injury. We’re gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can. As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place. It was a bit of a freak accident, and we’ll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future,” said Mike Sandle, New Zealand's Performance Manager.

The five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin on October 22, with New Zealand set to announce its squad next week. Ravindra’s recovery will therefore be closely monitored before a decision is made on his involvement.

Black Caps head coach Rob Walter indicated that the team would take a cautious approach to the injury, particularly with an extensive Test schedule awaiting Ravindra.

“With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we don’t want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to. He’s in great hands in terms of his rehab and we look forward to welcoming him back soon,” said Walter.

Ravindra has established himself as a key member of New Zealand’s white-ball setup. He has played 52 T20Is, accumulating 759 runs at a highest score of 69, while also contributing 26 wickets, including best figures of 4/27.

The New Zealand squad for the India series is expected to be announced next week, with Mitchell Santner tipped to captain the side against the defending T20 World champions.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey gets offended as Luv calls her ‘Tuntun’, says she felt body-shamed

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey gets offended as Luv calls her ‘Tuntun’, says she felt body-shamed

AI poses ‘zero' pc risk of world’s end by 2030: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

AI poses ‘zero' pc risk of world’s end by 2030: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

FIIs offload Rs 7,620 crore this week, domestic investors infuse Rs 11,232 crore

FIIs offload Rs 7,620 crore this week, domestic investors infuse Rs 11,232 crore

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' trailer promises a thrilling heist adventure (Photo:IANS/PR)

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' trailer promises a thrilling heist adventure

Nandigram bypoll: Saayoni Ghosh reacts to Congress candidate’s arrest, hopes for TMC-Cong alliance

Nandigram bypoll: NCPI MP reacts to Congress candidate’s arrest, hopes for Trinamool-INC alliance

Chad Michael Murray celebrates 23 years of ‘One Tree Hill’ with special collector’s ring

Chad Michael Murray celebrates 23 years of ‘One Tree Hill’ with special collector’s ring

‘Playing for Australia is a massive ambition’: Doggett eyes Border-Gavaskar Trophy spot

‘Playing for Australia is a massive ambition’: Doggett eyes Border-Gavaskar Trophy spot

Nani discloses his son is eager to watch 'The Paradise' but has been told he can't watch it when it releases, here's why! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Nani discloses his son is eager to watch 'The Paradise' but has been told he can't watch it when it releases, here's why!

Priyanka Gandhi raises women’s safety concerns after Delhi teen’s gang rape-murder

Priyanka Gandhi raises women’s safety concerns after Delhi teen’s gang rape and murder

Sandra Bullock pens heartfelt note for sister Gesine: My very own North Star

Sandra Bullock pens heartfelt note for sister Gesine: My very own North Star