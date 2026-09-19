Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's co-writer Kiran Josey turns director with 'Picnic'

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Well known Malayalam film writer Kiran Josey, who is best known for having co-written the stories of the blockbuster films 'Premalu' and 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', is to now turn director with a film called 'Picnic'.

Following the success of 'Premalu' and 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', well known production house Bhavana Studios has announced that its next feature film, 'Picnic', is to be directed by Kiran Josey.

The upcoming family comedy drama, produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, will mark the directorial debut of Kiran Josey.

Kiran Josey has already established himself as a writer capable of delivering engaging, culturally rooted and entertaining stories. With both Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit finding a strong audience beyond Kerala, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, considerable expectations surround his first outing as a director.

Picnic brings together an interesting ensemble led by Sandeep Pradeep, with versatile actor Indrajith Sukumaran and National Award-winning filmmaker and actor Dileesh Pothan playing prominent roles. Positioned as a wholesome family comedy drama, the film aims to offer an entertaining experience for audiences across generations.

The makers of the film have now released the first look poster of the film. The poster presents a colourful and cheerful family setting, with a group of characters from different generations coming together. The cloth reveals a stunning landscape of lush green hills and vibrant flower fields, creating an intriguing contrast between the simple surroundings and the scenic destination. The overall design captures the film’s fun-filled family atmosphere while keeping the characters and their journey intriguing.

Govind Vasantha, who scored music for the Tamil classic '96', is to score music for 'Picnic', which will have a simultaneous release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The film is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 14, 2027, during the festive season.

Strengthening its presence in the Telugu market, prominent production and distribution house Showing Business has joined hands with the makers for the film's Telugu theatrical release. The company had previously brought Premalu to Telugu audiences.

Apart from Sandeep Pradeep, Dileesh Pothan and Indrajith Sukumaran, the film will also feature actors Sujina Sreedharan and Akshatha Ajith in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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