Sundeep Kishan's film with Krishna Chaitanya titled 'Power Peta'

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) Well known actor Sundeep Kishan's next film, which is to be written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, has now been titled 'Power Peta', its makers announced on Thursday.

Well known production house 70mm Entertainments, headed by producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, which is known for backing content-driven, impactful cinema, is producing this film.

The makers chose to announce the title of their film on the occasion of actor Sundeep Kishan completing 16 years in the film industry.

The title poster of 'Power Peta' makes a powerful impression. Dark, gritty, and rich in symbolism, the poster features a blood-soaked chessboard- a classic metaphor for strategy, power, and sacrifice. The pieces appear broken, fallen, or standing in uneasy victory, while a crushed rose lies amid the chaos, stained by violence. The visual sets the tone for the film’s core themes- love, honour and politics, hinting at an intense narrative where emotions and power struggles collide, and every move comes at a cost.

Sources close to the unit say that director Krishna Chaitanya has crafted a compelling story that blends multiple genres into a gripping narrative for this film. Sundeep Kishan is expected to undergo a complete transformation, stepping into what could be the most intense role of his career. Sources say that the makers are likely to announce the other members of the cast shortly.

Beyond its scale in storytelling, 'Power Peta' also boasts a stellar technical team. Music for this film is to be composed by one of the best in the business, music director Mani Sharma. Cinematography is to be handled by the acclaimed Madhie, who is best known for having shot critically acclaimed films like 'Veyil', 'Naan Mahaan Alla' and the Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Srimanthudu'. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad takes charge of editing, with Ramakrishna and Monika leading the production design. Sound design will be crafted by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan.

--IANS

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