PM Modi, Slovakian counterpart Fico hold talks in Bratislava

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico on Monday held detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation during their meeting in Bratislava.

Earlier, Fico welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. PM Modi also received a ceremonial welcome at Bratislava.

PM Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday for a two-day State Visit to Slovakia. He was received by the Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar at the hotel where the Prime Minister was accorded a traditional Slovak welcome.

Upon arrival in Slovakia, PM Modi stated that this visit provides an opportunity to deepen ties between the two nations and explore new avenues of cooperation. During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico and meet President Peter Pellegrini.

"Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico", he wrote on X.

The first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, it will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received in the Slovak capital, describing the welcome by the Indian community as truly special.

Taking to X, PM Modi said: "Yesterday evening’s welcome in Bratislava was truly special. I am grateful to the Indian community for their warmth and affection. Such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect our people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the traditional Slovak gesture of offering bread and salt, which formed part of the welcoming ceremony.

"The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish," he noted.

The visit by PM Modi follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and President Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February.

--IANS

akl/as