Jeff Goldblum shares the strange way he prefers to eat his meals

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum has revealed that he doesn't save dessert for last as he has everything all together.

The actor was appearing on the Table Manners podcast, in which a celebrity guest sits down for a home-cooked meal and conversation with British mother-daughter duo.

“I like everything together,” he said during the episode of the podcast.

“In Italy … they say, ‘First course, second course.' No, no, no, give it to me altogether! I have the fish and the pasta together. And as a matter of fact — listen to this — I like to have dessert at the same time,” Goldblum continued.

He added: “That's why I like room service. I say, ‘No, no, don't save the ice (cream). Don't save the sorbet till later. Bring it up now, 'cause I will go savory, savory, sweet. Back to savory.”

The star also said he sometimes even gets more “radical” when he is eating meals at home, reports people.com.

“I take everything out of the refrigerator at the same time. I just take it all out,” he said, adding that he often doesn't reheat his food before eating.

This isn’t the first time that Goldblum has opened up about his eating habits.

In November 2025, the star revealed that his role in the Wicked films, which feature themes of compassion towards all creatures, inspired him to give up meat.

"It's changed me," Goldblum said during an appearance on the U.K. show This Morning.

"After doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry."

"I'm happy. We need the world to work for everybody on earth and every creature too," he added.

In addition to talking about dessert, the Hollywood star used his time on the podcast to promote his new jazz album, Night Blooms, his latest collaboration with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Released June 5, the record serves as a follow-up to 2025's Still Blooming. It features collaborations with a number of high-profile artists, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Scarlett Johansson.

--IANS

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