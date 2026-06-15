‘Women across Kerala will be able to travel for free’: K.C. Venugopal hails launch of Priyadarshini bus scheme

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Congress on Monday welcomed the rollout of the Kerala government's ‘Priyadarshini’ scheme, which provides free travel for women and transgender persons on ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses across the state.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, hailed the launch as the first of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government’s ‘Indira Guarantees’ to be implemented after assuming office.

In a post on X, Venugopal said: “Within a month of assuming office, the UDF has rolled out its 1st Indira Guarantee! The widely awaited Priyadarshini Free Bus Scheme is now in force! Women across Kerala will be able to travel for free on KSRTC buses, and save thousands of rupees every month! We believe in pro-people welfare and always deliver on our promises - be it in Karnataka, Telangana or now in Kerala!"

The Priyadarshini scheme, which was among the five ‘Indira Guarantees’ announced by the Congress-led alliance during the Assembly election campaign, came into effect across Kerala from Monday.

Under the first phase of the programme, women of all age groups and transgender persons will be entitled to free travel on all ordinary KSRTC services operating in the state. Officials said the benefit will be available irrespective of income level, social status, or any other eligibility criteria.

The government has also simplified access to the scheme by eliminating any requirement for prior registration, documentation or application. Eligible passengers can avail the facility directly while travelling.

According to official sources, beneficiaries will only need to obtain a zero-value ‘Priyadarshini’ ticket from conductors through the Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM). The digital ticketing system will record each journey, ensuring transparency in accounting and facilitating reimbursement of expenses to the KSRTC.

The launch of the scheme marks the first major welfare initiative implemented by the newly elected UDF government and is expected to benefit millions of women and transgender persons who rely on public transport for daily commuting, education, employment and other essential activities.

The government said the initiative is aimed at reducing transportation costs for households, improving mobility and promoting greater social inclusion through accessible public transport.

--IANS

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