Sukhwinder Singh reveals why he practices ‘Dard-E-Disco’ before performing on stage

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Sukhwinder Singh has talked about the song “Dard-E-Disco” from the 2007 “Om Shanti Om”. The renowned singer revealed that even today, whenever he perform the song on stage, he reminds himself that he should practice and perform that opening alaap properly.

Contestant Chaitanya Devadhe's performance got the special guest Sukhwinder Singh, judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and fellow contestants dancing on the floor.

Sukhwinder on Indian Idol shared an interesting insight about one of Bollywood’s most celebrated songs, “Dard-E-Disco”.

He said in a statement, “Kyunki Shreya bhi stage pe hain, and the important thing ki Vishal mere sath main hain, ek aisi baat jo inn dino, aaj ke liye bohot nayi ho sakti hain, itni nayi ho sakti hain, itni shaandar. Bohot se logon ne kiya bhi hain ye singing main, Shreya ne bhi kiya hain. I think you had done it with Vishal only, Student of the Year main.”

(Since Shreya is also on stage and, importantly, Vishal is here with me, I'd like to share something that may sound quite new and fascinating to many people today. Many singers have experimented with this style of singing, and Shreya has done it too. I think you did it with Vishal in Student of the Year)

He then added, “Toh kya kiya tha uss waqt ka main zikar karne wala hu, jaise raag aur rock ye combination thoda funny lagta hain. Again hum fusion ki baat kar rahe hain, but there is no kind of confusion, there is a proper combination. Main film ka aur gaane ke naam abhi reveal nahi karunga, main akela baitha sun raha tha jab ye composition inhone merko sikhayi.”

“Phir music director se hum mic pe bhi sikhte the aur sikhte hi rehte hain taki vo kuch achha ho jaye. Then I realised pehli dafa main koi aisa gaana gaa raha hu jo puri tarah se ek raag pe based hain aur puri tarah se vo gaana itna dancing, ekdum brilliant arrangement hain and that was Dard-E-Disco.”

(What I'm about to talk about is something we did at the time. The combination of a classical raag and rock music may sound unusual. We're talking about fusion, but it wasn't a confused mix; it was a perfectly balanced combination. I won't reveal the film or song at first. I was sitting alone listening when this composition was taught to me. We would continue learning and refining it with the music director on the microphone until it felt right.)

(That's when I realised that, for the first time, I was singing a song that was completely based on a classical raag, yet it was also an energetic dance number with a brilliant arrangement—and that song was Dard-E-Disco.)

He further added, "Aur usmain I think Bhairavi ka hi hain aur kis tarah se main, Vishal ji keh rahe the gaane se pehele kuch baat-cheet mat karo, par aap jitni baat karte ho, baaton se jyada to chutkule sunata hu. I don't talk about intellectuals much; I speak about fun. Ab main jo gaaunga pehle se, par lekin usko mind main rakh ke maine pura gaana gaaya tha.”

“Dard-E-Disco ki mujhe, raag har gaane main jhalakta hai kahi na kahi. Har gaane ka sambandh kisi na kisi raag se to hain, lekin usmain mujhe sur taal aisa laga jaise main koi aradhana kisi spiritual mood main hu.”

(I believe the song is based on Raag Bhairavi. Vishal ji was telling me not to talk too much before singing, but I tend to tell more jokes than serious intellectual things. While singing the song, I always kept the essence of that raag in my mind. In Dard-E-Disco, the raag reveals itself throughout the composition.)

(Every song has some connection to a raag, but while singing this one, the melody and rhythm made me feel as though I was engaged in a form of worship, immersed in a spiritual mood.)

Heaping praise on the lyrics, he added, “Aur gaana ekdum uske shabd bhi alag the, O Haseena O Neelampari, dil mein mere hain Dard-E-Disco.”

“Raag means, aaj bhi whenever I perform on stage to mujhe sochna padta hain, mujhe riyaaz karke uss alaap ko gaana chahiye, ussi raag se nikla ho. Vo raag se bahar jata hi nahi gaana.”

(The lyrics of the song were also very unique — ‘O Haseena, O Neelampari, dil mein mere hai Dard-E-Disco.’ Even today, whenever I perform the song on stage, I remind myself that I should practice and sing that opening alaap properly, staying true to the same raag from which it originated. The song never really moves away from that raag.)

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and is streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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