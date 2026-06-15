Oman: Rescued Indian crew members thank Indian govt, local authorities

Muscat, June 15 (IANS) Just ahead of their repatriation to India, the 20 rescued Indian crew members of MT Jalveer on Monday expressed their gratitude to the Indian government, the Indian Embassy in Muscat and the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their prompt response and timely rescue.

The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident involving the vessel on June 11.

All crew members are safe. The Embassy took great care of us. We stayed in the hotel from June 11 to June 14. The Indian Embassy did a great job in safely taking us out. Our company also supported us, all the departments, including the operations and technical. Thanks for everything to the company, Indian Embassy and the Omani authorities," said Captain Subodh Kumar, Master of MT Jalveer.

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, met all Indian crew members before their repatriation to India.

"I was the second officer of MT Jalveer. Luckily, all 20 crew members safely came out from the cabin. With the timely involvement of the Indian Embassy, our company and other personnel, we were rescued without any delay and safely reached the port. Now, we are going to go back to India and see our loved ones. Thank you for the timely involvement. Thanks to everyone who helped us," said Nazim.

The Indian Embassy also expressed commitment to extending assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated, "Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home. The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident involving the vessel on 11 June 2026. The Embassy of India remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home."

The Indian nationals were safely evacuated from MT Jalveer to Shinas Port with the support of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on June 11, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal had said that all 20 Indian seafarers on board MT Jalveer were safe after the vessel came under attack off the Shinas port in Oman.

He said that India remains concerned over repeated disruptions to commercial shipping, while reiterating the importance of secure and uninterrupted navigation through international waters in line with international law.

"Commercial vessel MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, came under attack off Shinas port in Oman. The vessel has 20 Indian crew members on board, and all are reportedly safe. Our mission in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the safe evacuation of the Indian crew,” Mangal said.

“The continuing incidents affecting commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of seafarers and of maintaining free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law,” he had added.

During the same briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that New Delhi places the highest priority on the safety of Indian seafarers and voiced concern over the repeated attacks on shipping in West Asia. Stressing that incidents are linked to ongoing conflict in the region, he reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability at the earliest.

--IANS

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