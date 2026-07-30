Sudesh Bhosale recalls a special moment from his stage performance with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale took a trip down memory lane and shared a cherished memory of performing on stage with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The singer, known for his iconic voice and close association with the superstar’s songs, recalled the special moments he spent sharing the stage with the legendary actor. Sudesh Bhosale often pays tribute to Amitabh Bachchan through his performances and has been admired for his ability to recreate the actor’s voice and style. His latest recollection highlights the memorable bond and professional association he shares with the ‘Sholay’ actor.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a throwback video featuring him performing with Big B on the stage. The duo sang together the popular song ‘Dekha Na Haye Re Socha Na’ from the film “Bombay To Goa.” The video also showed Amitabh Bachchan waving towards the crowd while singing the song. For the caption, Sudesh wrote, “Gold video..Some Moments Are There to be cherished for Lifetime with Mahanayak Shri @amitabhbachchan ji.”

Sudesh Bhosale is widely recognized for his remarkable ability to recreate Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful baritone through his distinctive voice and mimicry skills. Over the years, he has lent his vocals to several popular tracks associated with the megastar.

Some of their most memorable collaborations include the chartbuster ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ from Hum (1991), ‘Rang Barse’ from Silsila, ‘Say Shava Shava’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, ‘Sona Sona’ from Major Saab, ‘Meri Makhna Meri Soniye’ from Baghban, and ‘Pateela Humka’ from Lal Baadshah.

Apart from these iconic songs, Sudesh Bhosale has also been associated with tracks such as ‘Dhano Ki Aankh’ from Lal Baadshah and ‘Yeh Kuch Kya Hai’ from Meri Adalat.

Notably, Amitabh Bachchan and Sudesh Bhosale have collaborated on numerous live shows, where the singer has recreated the superstar’s distinctive voice while performing alongside him.

--IANS

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