CWG 2026: Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Gavit, Mohammed Basil on 1-2 finish

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday congratulated Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi after the Indian duo produced a historic one-two finish in the men’s T47 100m para athletics event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Gavit stormed to the gold medal in a Games-record time, while Basil claimed the silver medal as both Indians made it to the podium.

In a message celebrating the two sprinters, Rajnath Singh applauded both athletes for delivering a landmark result on the Commonwealth stage.

“Congratulations to Dilip Mahadu Gavit on winning the gold medal and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath on securing the Silver Medal in the Men’s T47 100m para athletics event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Their historic success is a testament to the talent, discipline, and unwavering commitment of India’s para-athletes,” the defence minister wrote on X.

Rajnath Singh said the achievement would resonate far beyond the Glasgow track, expressing confidence that the performance would motivate future generations of athletes while adding another memorable chapter to India's sporting journey.

“It will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for aspiring sportspersons and further enrich India’s proud sporting legacy. My best wishes to both athletes for continued success in the years ahead,” he added.

India's double podium finish came after Gavit produced a sensational sprint to clock 10.71 seconds, breaking the Commonwealth Games record. Basil followed close behind with a season-best effort of 10.83 seconds to seal the silver medal and complete India's clean sweep of the top two positions.

England's Kevin Santos finished third in 10.85 seconds to take bronze, narrowly ahead of Australia's Jaydon Page, who placed fourth with a time of 10.97 seconds.

The result marked one of India's standout performances in para athletics at the Glasgow Games, with Gavit's record-breaking run and Basil's podium finish underlining the country's growing strength in the discipline. The historic one-two also provided another significant boost to India's medal tally as the contingent continued its impressive campaign at the Commonwealth Games.

--IANS

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