Jan Aushadhi nutraceuticals improve affordability of health supplements for Indian families

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi nutraceuticals basket is making nutrition supplements more accessible for households across India, offering protein bars, immunity bars, malt‑based foods and specialised formulations at lower prices, the government said on Thursday.

With products such as Jan Aushadhi Protein Bar and Jan Aushadhi Immunity Bar in a 35‑gram chocolate pack, Jan Aushadhi Women Protein Boost in 250‑gram chocolate and vanilla packs priced at Rs 204.66, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana portfolio targets varied needs of children, working adults, women and senior citizens.

For affordable everyday nutritional support for everyone in the family, the Jan Aushadhi Poshan range offers malt-based nutritional food enriched with essential vitamins and minerals.

The Poshan malt range in 500‑gram packs is priced at Rs 160.17 (regular) and Rs 164.62 (cocoa flavoured). The statement added a 30‑gram cocoa sachet is available at Rs 8.90.

"The multiple pack sizes offer flexibility for different consumption needs and budgets. Easy to prepare and suitable for regular consumption, the Poshan range provides families with an accessible nutritional supplement for everyday use," the statement added.

"Nutrient-dense Jan Aushadhi Protein Bar & Jan Aushadhi Immunity Bar offer a portable source of nourishment for children, working professionals and fitness enthusiasts," it added.

For a more substantial protein supplement, 100 per cent Whey Protein Powder & Jan Aushadhi Protein Powder support daily protein intake and muscle recovery, making it suitable for fitness enthusiasts. Protein Powder is available in Vanilla and Kesar Pista flavours, giving consumers greater choice.

Women have distinct nutritional requirements at different stages of life. Jan Aushadhi Women Protein Boost is formulated to support daily protein intake, energy levels, and healthy bones and muscles.

While specialised nutritional products should be used in accordance with professional medical and dietary guidance, affordable access can help make appropriate nutritional support more attainable for families, the statement noted.

—IANS

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