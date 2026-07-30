July 30, 2026 2:12 PM हिंदी

Sonam Kapoor's MIL offers rare glimpse into actress & husband Anand Ahuja's family life with their baby boys

Sonam Kapoor's MIL offers rare glimpse into actress & husband Anand Ahuja's family life with their baby boys

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, treated fans to a series of adorable family moments as she shared unseen pictures of the actress and husband Anand Ahuja and their two sons.

Taking to her social media account, Priya, in account of Anand's birthday on July 30, she posted a carousel of pictures capturing the Ahuja family's cherished memories over the years.

The carousel featured candid glimpses of Sonam and Anand enjoying beach walks and vacations together, along with many more adorable moments of the couple embracing parenthood.

A lot many pictures showed Anand doting on his children as he cradled his younger son in his arms. In another picture, their elder son Vaayu was seen pushing a stroller during a family outing.

In other pictures, Anand was seen feeding his elder son an ice cream and spent quality time with both boys.

Another touching picture featured Sonam and Anand holding their two sons close.

Sharing the pictures, Priya penned a heartfelt note for her son, writing, "Happy Birthday my sweetest Ana. My greatest blessing, my deepest prayer answered and the most beautiful chapter of my life, my quiet strength. Loving you has been the greatest privilege of my life and being your mother will forever be my most cherished blessing."

She went on to praise Anand for the many roles he plays in life, and wrote, "From being an incredible son to a caring brother, a loving husband and the most devoted father to your two precious boys, you wear every role with quiet grace and unwavering love. You truly have it all—not because life gave it to you but because your kindness, integrity and beautiful heart have earned every blessing.”

Reacting to the post, Anand commented, "That's the sweetest, mom! Love you."

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018.

The couple welcomed their first son, Vayu, in August 2022. Earlier this year, they embraced parenthood once again with the arrival of their second son.

–IANS

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