Subhash Ghai says he ‘would have been lost in oblivion’ without wife Mukta Rehana Ghai

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife, Mukta Rehana Ghai, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and contribution to his life and career.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Taal’ director praised his wife for standing by him for 60 years and credited her with helping shape both his personal and professional journey. Ghai also acknowledged the care and love Mukta has shown towards his family, friends and those around him. He said that despite his “uneven life,” she continued to take care of everyone with utmost dedication.

The filmmaker further attributed much of the love and affection he receives from people to Mukta’s “sweet and positive nature.” Calling her the leader of their family, Ghai posted their happy photo and captioned it as, “Hats off to this woman who stayed with me for 60 years as my wife who built me up, my life and my career, or I would have been lost in oblivion. she took care of my family, my friends and my people with utmost care, inspite of my uneven life. everyone loves me, mostly because of her sweet and positive nature.”

“She is #MuktaRehana Ghai, and today is her happy birthday. We all feel blessed to have her as the leader of our family, filled with compassion and love for everyone. N pray for a long, healthy and beautiful life ahead.”

In the image, Subhash and Meghna could be seen smiling while posing together.

For the unversed, Subhash Ghai married Mukta Ghai, originally known as Rehana Farooqui, on October 24, 1970, in Mumbai. The couple has two daughters, Meghna Ghai Puri and Muskaan Ghai.

The couple first met in 1965 while studying at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Interestingly, Subhash Ghai named his renowned production banner, Mukta Arts, after his wife.

--IANS

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