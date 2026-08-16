August 16, 2026 4:29 AM हिंदी

Kristen Stewart reflects at her work in ‘Twilight’: 'Pretentious little loser'

Kristen Stewart reflects at her work in ‘Twilight’: 'Pretentious little loser'

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart isn’t too much of a fan of what she did in ‘Twilight’. The actress has said that she felt she was a "pretentious little loser" while shooting for the film.

The 36-year-old actress, who was just 17 years old when she shot the first movie in the series, reflected on playing Bella Swan.

She also spoke about how seriously she and her co-star Robert Pattinson took the project. The actress said on the ‘In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele’ podcast, “The first one, we were talking about this earlier ‘cause someone else asked about it, but I was like such a pretentious little loser. It was so so serious. Me and Rob were like, ‘Yeah, this is like f****** epic, like, let’s try and, like, elevate this s***’. And it’s like, just be exactly what age you are, and like say the words”.

The actress further mentioned that she and Robert, 40, had a very "teenage" attitude at the time.

She said in jest, “It was always like, ‘Oh my God, embarrassing. God, I just wanted to be like f****** real and it’s, like, impossible. Everyone’s like making it f****** impossible for it to be like f****** real. And then you look at it, and you’re like, it was f****** real. “Anything too much is so perfect for that period of time, where you're not going to do subtle stuff when you’re, like, a teenager dying”.

The actress, who dated Robert for four years after meeting him on the set of the first film in 2008, said that it took some time after the films ended to appreciate them for what they were.

She said, “It's really funny ‘cause it was like we did five of those movies, and it took five years, and then we've never stopped talking about it. During the time in which they were coming out, we were always being asked to look at it from the outside, which was not possible to do yet”.

Her comments about the serious nature of the performances echo similar marks made by Robert in April.

--IANS

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