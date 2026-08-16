‘His words, efforts inspired generations’: PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his exceptional leadership, vision and lifelong commitment to the nation.

“Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us,” PM Modi posted on X.

Vajpayee, one of India’s most prominent political figures, served as Prime Minister in three separate terms. His tenure was marked by significant developments in national security, infrastructure, economic policy and diplomacy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Vajpayee, describing him as a patriot and statesman who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

“On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and the founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I pay my homage to him. Atal ji was a patriot politician of such calibre who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation,” HM Shah posted on X.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s contributions to national security and governance, HM Shah said, “On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India's strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time.”

HM Shah added that Vajpayee’s “towering personality and leadership” would continue to inspire BJP workers towards nation-building.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also remembered the former prime minister, offering his "humble tributes”. “I will forever treasure the love and blessings of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji,” Rijiju posted.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recalled Vajpayee’s lasting contribution to India’s security, economy and diplomacy.

“Pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punya Tithi today. His indelible contributions to India’s security, economy & diplomacy will always be remembered & cherished,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Vajpayee, who was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, had a parliamentary career spanning more than four decades. His political legacy continues to be remembered for his emphasis on democratic values, good governance, national security and development.

--IANS

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