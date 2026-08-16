Javed Akhtar lashes out against Pak President Zardari: Always been insensitive to all under the sun

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Asif Ali Zardari, the President of Pakistan has managed to invite the ire of the Indian screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar.

On Saturday, the veteran screenwriter took to his X, formerly Twitter, and lashed out at the President of Pakistan for his “insensitive” remarks against the Hindu community in Pakistan.

He wrote, “Mr. Zardari of Pakistan who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population Lin their country . I understand Mr Zardari you have always being insensitive to all under the sun which is less than 10% (sic)”.

Earlier, on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Asif Ali Zardari spoke about the country's Hindu minority. Zardari, often called "Mr 10 Percent" over corruption allegations, said Pakistan and its Muslims "tolerate" Hindus, who he claimed make up 3–4% of the population.

A clip circulating on social media, shows the President of Pakistan saying, “The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten. We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate 3-4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them”.

Javed Akhtar is often fiercely critical of Pakistan, and its policies. Earlier, in May last year, The veteran screenwriter attended a book launch along with his wife Shabana Azmi in the Andheri west area of Mumbai.

Javed said at the event, "India has always made genuine efforts to better the relationship with Pakistan. We opened cultural channels with Pakistan and its artists. But you can't clap with one hand, Pakistan never made any solid efforts to make things better”.

He further mentioned that India, despite its rightful claim on Kashmir, had never been the aggressor. The aggression has always been shown by Pakistan.

“There is such a big dispute in Kashmir. In spite of our claim, we have never been aggressive. In fact, many people complain, 'why are you not aggressive?' We are not that. So the aggression has always been from that side. So this is not right”, he added.

One of the prime cases of Pakistan’s aggression against India is Operation Gibraltar, which was planned and executed by the Pakistan Army in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India in August 1965. The operation's strategy was to covertly cross the Line of Control (LoC) and incite the Muslim-majority Kashmiri population's uprising against the Indian Government.

--IANS

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