1st Test: The way Padikkal adapted to conditions was crucial rather than his No.3 position, says Kotak

Galle, Aug 15 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has pointed to the hard work done by batter Devdutt Padikkal, who returned to the side after a big gap and scored his maiden century in the first Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Playing in Tests for the first time since November 2024, Padikkal scored an unbeaten 134 as India dominated Sri Lanka to reach 288/2 in 73 overs when stumps were called early because of bad light on a rain-hit opening day at the Galle International Stadium.

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss in their 600th Test, India were given a fluent start by their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and vice-captain KL Rahul, who retired hurt on 77 in the final session due to cramps. But left-handed Padikkal looked the part to get a big score - using the crease well and showcasing great footwork, as well as running hard for his ones and twos- to hit 131 not out off 178 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six.

"I'm so happy for him. Because he actually was waiting for this opportunity, and he got an opportunity. So, the way he played in both innings in the warm-up and here (1st Test), it's really encouraging. Because I feel it's a young team but very promising guys who are waiting for their opportunity," said Kotak in the day-end press conference on Saturday.

He also talked about the preparation and hard work put in by the Karnataka batter in the lead-up to the series.

He said he had closely observed Padikkal's preparations when he was with the team and also when he was at the NCA.

"I would say, overall, the way Devdutt, when I was in NCA, also the way he was preparing, he was working on his basics. He was working on his back-foot game. And we try that anyway. We try and work on step-out, sweep, or back-foot game. And I think he has done well. But it's not just preparation now, I think. A lot of credit goes to him. The way he has prepared himself for the last couple of years. So, I wouldn't say it is just what we prepared," said Kotak.

India's batting coach also noted the confidence the team gained from playing the three-day warm-up game before the start of the series.

"Yes, we got a very good three-day game and a six-net session to work with them. But I would still give a lot of credit to them for where they have batted," he said.

Since 2021, India have experimented with batters at the No.3 slot in the batting line-up. In the last few Tests, they have played Sai Sudarshan in that position while Padikkal got the opportunity in Galle.

"See, I think he batted really well. So, Sai also has been batting really well at that number. But the thing is, they all are new-ball batsmen. So, they open; they go No. 3. So, we are very flexible in a way. So, mainly I would look at the way they bat, how they are adapting to conditions. How they are dealing with the different stages, the way the match started; the pitch was a bit damp.

"Fast bowlers' deliveries were not coming that much. In the second spell, after the rain, when fast bowlers bowled, it started swinging, and the ball was going through. So, at different phases, how they bat, that is very important for me rather than batting position -- No. 3 or 4 or 5. So, I am pretty happy about that," he said.

--IANS

bsk/