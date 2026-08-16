Shekhar Kapur reveals why daughter Kaveri wanted a screen test for ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed why his daughter Kaveri insisted on undergoing a screen test before agreeing to act in his upcoming film “Masoom: The Next Generation.”

In his latest post on Instagram, Kapur said Kaveri did not want to be simply “launched” by her father and wanted to prove herself through the audition process before taking on the role. Shekhar revealed that Kaveri eventually agreed to take on the role but insisted on undergoing a screen test first, as she did not want to be simply “launched” by her father.

Sharing the story, Kapur said that he had asked Kaveri some time ago whether she would consider acting in his film. However, she initially said no, explaining that she was already pursuing music as a singer and songwriter and was also working as a poet, with a book of her poetry set to be published. Posting Kaveri’s image, Shekhar wrote, “.. and when I asked Kaveri .. some time ago .. whether she would consider acting in my film, she said no .. for she is already a singer/ songwriter .. and also a poet with a book on her poetry about to be published .. .. but finally She gave in , but insisted that she would do so only if i would do a screen test with her .. for she wouldn’t want to just be ‘launched’ by her dad ..” (sic)

“Finally she agreed to do the part in my next film ‘Masoom-the next generation .. The film being co produced by A R Rahman ( of course he’s dong the music too) and myself .. It stars Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee , Nithya Menon .. and Jugal Hansraj .. and of course Kaveri ..”

The ‘Mr. India’ director added, “The film is about Home. Is ‘Home’ four walls ? Or is it an Emotion .. is Home a memory .. is it a longing ? Is it memories and longing for being back in to the comforting arms of our parents .. our Grand Parents ? So many of us have left ‘Home’ behind, we are migrants in many ways .. and yet long for ‘Home’ The film is about Family .. about Love , Longing .. and Home …#Home #Longing #Masoom-thenextgeneration #Parents #GrandParents.”

In Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming spiritual sequel “Masoom: The Next Generation,” Kaveri Kapur plays a key character named Tia. The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and is co-produced by A.R. Rahman, who is also composing the music. It features an ensemble cast, including veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen.

--IANS

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