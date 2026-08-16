August 16, 2026 8:46 AM हिंदी

'India–Israel friendship shines bright' as Jerusalem’s Chords Bridge glows in tricolour

'India–Israel friendship shines bright' as Jerusalem’s Chords Bridge glows in tricolour

Jerusalem, Aug 16 (IANS) India–Israel friendship took centre stage in Jerusalem as the city’s iconic Friendship Bridge, also known as the Chords Bridge, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

The striking display of saffron, white and green served as a powerful symbol of the close and growing friendship between India and Israel, highlighting shared values, strong people-to-people ties and hopes for a brighter future together.

The Embassy of India in Israel shared the visuals on X, describing the illumination as a reflection of the enduring bond between the two countries. “India–Israel friendship shines bright!” the embassy said, adding that the landmark lighting represented friendship, shared values and “a future full of possibilities.”

The bridge illumination came as the Embassy of India in Israel marked Independence Day with a series of celebrations attended by members of the Indian Jewish community, the Indian diaspora and friends of India.

Earlier on Saturday, the embassy said the 80th Independence Day celebrations were held with “great gaiety and fervour.” For the first time during the occasion, the National Song, Vande Mataram, was also sung, marking 150 years since its composition.

The programme began with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by Ambassador JP Singh, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Ambassador Singh also read out the Independence Day Address to the nation by the President of India.

The celebrations included the felicitation of winners of the ‘Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz’ and the ‘India Through My Lens’ photography competition. Students of the Indian Cultural Centre added to the festivities with a dance performance showcasing India’s vibrant cultural diversity.

The embassy extended its Independence Day greetings to Indians in Israel and across the world, as the tricolour illumination in Jerusalem further underscored the warm and evolving ties between India and Israel.

--IANS

rs/

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