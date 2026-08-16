Travis Barker recollects jumping from plane moments before it exploded

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker has shared his scary escape story from an aircraft that exploded moments later.

He revealed that the private jet he was travelling on crashed during take-off at an airport in South Carolina claiming the lives of four people in 2008, and it nearly killed him.

He shared that he revived his friend Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein and the pair managed to get out of the plane "ten seconds" before it exploded.

He said in the new documentary ‘Louder Than Fear’, “I feel it getting very rough, I guess at this point the landing gear had blown up. The belly of the plane is basically on the ground skidding and it catches fire”.

“The plane attempted to take off and go into the air, and then we'd go down, go into the air, go down and we end up hitting an embankment. Just fire and chaos everywhere. AM was knocked out, he'd hit his head, so I grabbed him and I shook him and he woke up, tried to get in front of him and the lower parts of my arms caught fire. I opened the emergency exit and jumped out right into the jet where all the fuel is, then my whole body caught fire. I'm running and the fire won't go out, I stop, drop and roll and AM came out and he patted my feet off fire. Ten seconds later the plane blows up”, he added.

Travis broke all of his ribs and fractured his back in four places while 65 per cent of his body was covered in third degree burns.

He shared that he struggled to cope as he recovered in hospital, as he said, "I couldn't see my kids because 65 per cent of my body was an open wound. I was handling that miserably. I was suicidal in the hospital and I was there for another three and half months and had 27 surgeries”.

The plane crash killed Travis' assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Still Jr as well as the two pilots. Goldstein survived the accident.

--IANS

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