Subhash Ghai celebrates decades of blockbusters, says 'new passion indicates new direction'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Veteran ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai looked back at his illustrious filmmaking journey on Thursday.

He said that while "soldiers change" and "the command changes," every new dawn brings fresh passion and direction.

Taking to his social media account, Subhash Ghai shared a collage featuring many of his iconic films over the years.

Alongside the post, he penned a reflective note in Hindi, that further in English read, "Every morning evening comes. Again comes a new dawn. Soldiers change. The command changes. New grounds take to war. New passion indicates new direction. Mukta Arts gets young again. My blessings to everyone at Mukta Arts with a fresh step today."

The collage chronicled the director's remarkable directorial journey, beginning with 'Kalicharan' (1976), starring Shatrughan Sinha, followed by 'Vishwanath' (1978), 'Gautam Govinda' (1979), 'Karz' (1980), 'Krodhi' (1981), 'Vidhaata' (1982), 'Hero' (1983), 'Meri Jung' (1985), 'Karma' (1986), 'Ram Lakhan' (1989), 'Saudagar' (1991), 'Khalnayak' (1993), 'Trimurti' (1995), 'Pardes' (1997), 'Taal' (1999), 'Yaadein' (2001), 'Kisna' (2005), 'Black & White' (2008), 'Yuvvraaj' (2008) and 'Kaanchi' (2014).

For the uninitiated, many of these films went on to become milestones in Hindi cinema. Talking about the movie 'Karz', it earned cult status for its reincarnation-based storyline and unforgettable soundtrack, while 'Hero' launched Jackie Shroff as a leading man and became one of the biggest hits of 1983.

Talking about 'Meri Jung', it established Anil Kapoor as a powerpack performer, followed by 'Karma' emerging as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 1986.

For the uninitiated, Subhash Ghai delivered back-to-back blockbusters with 'Ram Lakhan', featuring Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, then 'Saudagar', which reunited screen legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar after more than three decades.

His 'Khalnayak', starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, went on to become one of the defining films of the 1990s, while 'Pardes' introduced Mahima Chaudhry and remains one of Shah Rukh Khan's memorable performances.

His successful run continued with 'Taal', for the movie being remembered for its music by A.R. Rahman and performances by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

A few years later, his films such as 'Yaadein', 'Kisna', 'Yuvvraaj', 'Black & White' and 'Kaanchi' received mixed responses.

–IANS

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