US revokes more than 175,000 visas

Washington, Aug 10 (IANS) The US State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals over criminal activity, immigration abuse, fraud, threats to national security and calls for violence against Americans.

The sweeping action was carried out under President Donald Trump as part of the department’s continuous vetting programme, according to a fact sheet released in Washington.

The department said most revocations followed encounters with law enforcement. Assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug offences were among the leading reasons.

A significant number of visas were also cancelled over reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud, embezzlement and other crimes, it said.

The State Department said continuous vetting was designed to ensure that visa holders complied with the terms of their admission and did not endanger Americans.

Some cases involved foreign nationals facing serious criminal allegations. The department cited one person charged with felony rape and sexual battery, including an alleged assault involving a mentally disabled victim.

Another foreign national was charged with felony kidnapping, human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of a minor. A separate visa holder was charged with sodomy of a child and aggravated sexual battery, the fact sheet said.

The department also cited a foreign national charged with more than a dozen counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and a teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young student.

In another case, a foreign national was arrested after allegedly driving with heroin and recording a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

The department said a US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas issued to parents accused of participating in birth tourism. It said they had travelled to the United States primarily to give birth so their children would receive US citizenship.

The fact sheet did not identify the embassy, the country involved or the nationalities of the affected visa holders.

Other revocations involved suspected financial fraud. The department cited a foreign national accused of helping orchestrate a Medicaid scheme that billed more than USD 5 million for services that were never provided.

It also described a foreign national who allegedly fabricated company revenue, forged letters and misled investors to obtain millions of dollars from clients. The person used those claims to fraudulently secure a visa, the department said.

Visas were also revoked from several foreign nationals whom the department said celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It cited one person as saying, "when fascists die, democrats don’t complain," while another said Kirk "died too late."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has separately determined that several foreign nationals are deportable on foreign policy grounds, according to the fact sheet.

They include a Cuban national allegedly linked to a Cuban government influence operation, Iranian nationals with connections to Tehran and a Laotian child sex offender pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The department also cited a Kuwaiti national who wished violence against the US President and called Americans his 'enemy.'

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the State Department will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people," the department said.

"A US visa is a privilege, not a right," it added, saying every available tool would be used to protect American communities from those who abuse the immigration system.

A US visa generally allows a foreign national to travel to an American port of entry and seek admission. It does not guarantee entry, which is decided by US immigration authorities when the traveller arrives.

--IANS

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