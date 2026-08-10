August 11, 2026 12:08 AM हिंदी

Atletico's Julian Alvarez reports for pre-season medical tests

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez reports for pre-season medical tests in Madrid on Monday. Photo credit: Atletico Madrid

Madrid, Aug 10 (IANS) Argentina international Julian Alvarez eventually reported back for pre-season training at Atletico Madrid after the end of his holidays following the World Cup finals.

Alvarez has been the subject of constant transfer speculation this summer ever since saying in a press conference while with the Argentina national team that he believed that the best thing for both himself and Atletico was for the club to sell him this summer.

FC Barcelona has openly pursued its interest in Alvarez in recent months, and there was speculation that he could miss the start of his pre-season to try and pressure Atletico into agreeing a sale, but the 26-year-old reported for medical tests on Monday morning along with Spain internationals Marcos Llorente and Alex Baena and Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, reports Xinhua.

Alvarez is expected to report on Wednesday to work with the rest of the Atletico Madrid squad, which has been on a brief pre-season tour to South Korea.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid had a few days back confirmed the signing of South Korean international midfielder Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract with Atletico until the end of June 2031 and returns to La Liga for a price reported to be around 40 million euros (around 45.5 million US dollars).

"A talented 25-year-old left-footed midfielder, he can play as an attacking midfielder or on either wing and is known for his vision, exquisite ball control, and passing and shooting ability," said the Atletico Madrid official website.

Lee returns to La Liga after making a total of 124 appearances for PSG in all competitions, in which he scored 16 goals, winning two Champions League and three Ligue 1 titles.

The attacking midfielder joined the Valencia academy when he was just 10 years old, making his first team debut in 2018, before moving to Mallorca in 2021, where he stayed for two years.

He has also played 50 times for his country, including in both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Atletico has now made three signings this summer, bringing in Spain left back Alex Grimaldo and Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

World leaders express solidarity for Colombia over devastating earthquake which resulted in scores dead and missing

World leaders express solidarity for Colombia over devastating earthquake which left scores dead

La Liga nears kick-off with some clubs better prepared than others

La Liga nears kick-off with some clubs better prepared than others

Amitabh Bachchan delivers fire verses in new rap song from ‘KBC’

Amitabh Bachchan delivers fire verses in new rap song from ‘KBC’

Rohit Sen, Nibir Deka steer Guwahati Royals to five-wicket win over Dibrugarh Warriors, climb to top of the table of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Rohit, Nibir steer Guwahati Royals to 5-wicket win over Dibrugarh Warriors, top of the table

India, Israel discuss development partnership and new avenues of cooperation

India, Israel discuss development partnership and new avenues of cooperation

U.S. Soccer opposes FIFA in latest controversy despite Trump support

U.S. Soccer opposes FIFA in latest controversy despite Trump support

PM-KISAN scheme boosts farming in Kathua, farmers report higher profits

PM-KISAN scheme boosts farming in Kathua, farmers report higher profits

Indian Ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine Minister, discuss strenghtening bilateral ties

Indian Ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine Minister, discuss strenghtening bilateral ties

US Ambassador Gor meets FS Misri in New Delhi

Sergio Gor meets FS Vikram Misri in Delhi

Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) launches nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt to give young players a pathway to professional cricket.

STCL launches nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt to give young players a pathway to professional cricket