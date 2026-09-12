Supriya’s hat-trick powers India into AHF Junior Women’s Asia Cup final

Moqi, Sep 12 (IANS) Defending champions India stormed into the final of the AHF Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2026 with a commanding 5-1 win over South Korea in the first semifinal here on Saturday, with drag-flick specialist Supriya scoring a hat-trick from penalty corners.

India, who remain on course to retain their title, took control after a cautious opening and steadily turned their dominance into goals. They will meet the winner of the second semifinal between hosts China and Japan in the title clash.

The opening quarter was closely contested as both sides were reluctant to commit too many players forward. India, however, gradually found their rhythm and broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Madhu Sidar completed a well-worked attacking move to put the defending champions ahead.

India stepped up the pressure in the second quarter and began making frequent entries into the Korean circle. Their persistence earned them a penalty corner in the 17th minute, and Supriya made full use of the opportunity, firing a precise drag-flick past the Korean defence to double the lead.

South Korea struggled to contain India’s attacking movement as the holders continued to dictate possession and territory. India struck again in the 21st minute when a well-executed aerial ball into the Korean 23-metre area set up a dangerous attack. The resulting cross found Sukhveer Kaur, who finished clinically to make it 3-0.

South Korea managed to create a few openings before the interval, but India’s defence held firm to carry a three-goal advantage into half-time.

The Indian side resumed with the same attacking intent and soon extended its lead. Another penalty corner in the 33rd minute gave Supriya another chance to unleash her drag-flick, and she made no mistake, scoring her second of the match to make it 4-0.

South Korea finally found a way through in the 41st minute when Yuri Jeong converted from a set-piece, reducing the deficit to 4-1 and giving the Koreans a brief opening.

India, though, refused to let the momentum shift. They tightened up defensively while continuing to threaten on the counter and through set-pieces. Their persistence produced another penalty corner in the 56th minute, and Supriya once again proved decisive.

The drag-flick specialist found the target for the third time to complete her hat-trick and put the result beyond doubt.

With the 5-1 victory, India advanced to the final in emphatic fashion and kept their title defence firmly on track. They will now await the result of the China-Japan semifinal before turning their attention to the summit clash.

--IANS

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