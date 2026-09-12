'Humari Radha' actor Akshay Mhatre’s Ganpati Décor is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) As we gear up to welcome Bappa, television actor Akshay Mhatre, who essays the role of Girdhar in the show, 'Humari Radha', revealed that this year their Ganpati Décor is going to be inspired by the magnificent forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Akshay shared that, just like every year, he is looking forward to welcoming Bappa at his home once again.

He said, “This year, we’re bringing a little piece of Maharashtra’s history home for Bappa! Our Ganesh Chaturthi décor is inspired by the magnificent forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has been specially built by an artisan from Lalbaug, and it has been incredible watching it take shape and transform our home for Bappa."

He added that every year, they try to create something different and start the preparation almost a month in advance.

"Last year, my aunt, who is an artist, created a beautiful piece of art which was decorated with handwork and flowers", he revealed.

Akshay further stated that Ganesh Chaturthi had been his favourite festival growing up.

Taking a trip down memory lane, he said, "Bappa would come to our village, Kurul, near Alibaug. We would reach there a day in advance to help with decors and would celebrate by visiting all houses for varieties of prasad."

The actor added that he has been welcoming Bappa to his home in Mumbai for the last couple of years, and it has now become a special family tradition for them.

He added, "I especially look forward to our energetic aartis, when friends and family come together, and my mom’s ukdiche modaks. Visarjan is still emotional for me, but saying goodbye knowing that Bappa will return next year is what makes the festival so beautiful."

'Humari Radha' airs every day at 9:30 PM only on Anmol TV.

--IANS

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