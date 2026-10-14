Sri Lanka announce strong squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Hong Kong, Oct 14 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection committee on Wednesday picked a vibrant and aggressive team for the much-anticipated return of the Hong Kong Sixes in 2026, tailor-made for the unique and fast-paced format of sixes cricket.

Sri Lanka have named Sangeeth Cooray as captain for this edition. Cooray will be backed by Movin Subasinghe, Vishen Halambage, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sachitha Jayatilake, Ravindu Fernando and Muditha Lakshan as the island nation looks to add another title to its Hong Kong Sixes history.

The tournament is famous for its quick, high-scoring games, with teams from around the globe competing for the title. Sri Lanka, with their proud record in the competition, will be looking to make their mark with their chosen squad at the event in the short form of the game.

The Hong Kong Sixes, renowned for its entertaining and action-packed format, brings together teams from across the world for a celebration of fast-paced cricket.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, director of marketing and commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sri Lanka back to the Hong Kong Sixes in 2026. The Sri Lankan team has always brought flair and excitement to this tournament, and the squad they’ve selected for this edition promises exactly that. We look forward to seeing them #TurnItUpToSix and create more unforgettable moments for cricket fans in Hong Kong and around the world."

The Hong Kong Sixes returns from 30 October to November 1, with the two-time Champions looking to add a third silverware in their trophy cabinet.

The Tournament will be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network with FanCode being the live streaming partner in India.

Sri Lanka squad for Hong Kong Sixes: Sangeeth Cooray (C), Movin Subasinghe, Vishen Halambage, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sachitha Jayatilake, Ravindu Fernando, Muditha Lakshan

--IANS

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