June 22, 2026 11:02 PM हिंदी

Sr National Aquatic C'ships: Aryan Nehra, Saanvi emerge best as Karnataka wins team titles

Aryan Nehra, Saanvi Deshwal emerge best as Karnataka wins both the men's and women's team titles at Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo credit: SFI

Ahmedabad, June 22 (IANS) The 79th Senior National Aquatic Championships concluded in Ahmedabad with Karnataka dominating the proceedings, completing a double by winning both the men's and women's team titles and finishing as the overall swimming champion with 334 points.

Among individual performers, Gujarat's Aryan Nehra was named Best Swimmer in the men's category after winning three gold medals and a bronze, while also registering two National Meet Records and an Indian Best Performance. Saanvi Deshwal of Maharashtra, on the other hand, earned the Best Swimmer award in the women's category with three gold medals and a silver, alongside a National Meet Record and an Indian Best Performance.

Competing against India’s finest senior swimmers, many of whom have represented the nation internationally, Saanvi emerged as the undisputed female star of the championship, earning the prestigious title of Best Female Swimmer of the Championships.

Saanvi won gold medals in the 200m Individual Medley (Best Indian Performance), in 100m Breaststroke, and in the 200m Breaststroke, and a silver in the 400m Individual Medley.

The defining moment of the championship came in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley, one of swimming’s most demanding events. Requiring excellence in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle, the race is often regarded as the ultimate test of an athlete’s versatility and technical mastery.

Saanvi delivered a stunning performance, touching the wall in 2:19.15, a swim that established a new national benchmark and rewrote Indian swimming history. At just 14 years of age, she became one of the youngest swimmers ever to produce a performance of such significance at the senior national level.

“At 14 years of age, Saanvi Deshwal became the youngest swimmer to be named Best Female Swimmer of the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championships, achieving three gold medals, one silver medal, and a historic national-best performance in the 200m Individual Medley.”

The championships witnessed a remarkable 22 new records being set, including 10 in the men's events and 12 in the women's events. Indian swimmers also produced 17 Indian Best Performances across the competition, with seven coming in the men's events and 10 in the women's.

The six-day competition showcased the depth of talent in Indian swimming and offered plenty of reasons for optimism heading into future international events.

--IANS

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