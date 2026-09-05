'SP’s ‘PDA’ means 'Paraya Dhan Apna', says Vinod Tawde in swipe at Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, September 5 (IANS) Upon arriving in Lucknow for the first time on Saturday after being appointed as BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Vinod Tawde, who is also the party's National General Secretary, hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, remarking that the SP's ‘PDA’ slogan stands for ‘Paraya Dhan Apna’ (appropriating others' wealth as one’s own).

Senior BJP leaders, including BJP UP President Pankaj Chaudhary, State General Secretary (Organization) Dharmpal Singh, State General Secretary Sanjay Rai, and State Office In-charge Govind Narayan Shukla, and workers welcomed Tawde at the airport upon his arrival in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, Vinod Tawde attacked Akhilesh Yadav, saying: "Slogans of SP-PDA will be thwarted by us. PDA and SP mean 'Paraya Dhan Apna'. NDA will never let this happen."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become the world's largest political party, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is accelerating the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh. Under the guidance of the party's UP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, NDA workers in the state would contest the upcoming Assembly elections with full vigor and secure victory," he asserted, while adding that the BJP would once again enter the electoral fray with a resolve to dedicate the next five years to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Tawde had previously conveyed a clear message to the workers regarding his reception at the airport, advising them to avoid gathering crowds on the streets, putting up posters and hoardings, or staging shows of strength. He noted that such actions inconvenience the general public and disrupt traffic. He had a clear message: "The organisation should focus on grassroots work rather than the politics of optics".

During his two-day stay in Lucknow, the BJP's newly-appointed UP in-charge will initiate a series of meetings to sharpen the organisation's election preparations. He is scheduled to hold an organisational review meeting with state President Pankaj Chaudhary and General Secretary (Organization) Dharmpal Singh.

Subsequently, Vinod Tawde will meet the state office bearers to review party campaigns, organisational activities, and future action plans.

He is also expected to participate in a high-level core committee meeting with Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Discussions will focus on the state's current political landscape, coordination between the government and the organization, and the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

--IANS

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