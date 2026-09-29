India and South Africa witness renewed momentum in defence cooperation

Pretoria, Sep 29 (IANS) The renewed momentum between India and South Africa in defence and military cooperation has been a significant outcome of the recent 18th BRICS Summit hosted under India's chairship in New Delhi, a report has detailed.

"For Pretoria, closer ties with India offer opportunities to access advanced defence technologies through joint manufacturing, skills development and capacity-building. For New Delhi, its expanding indigenous military-industrial base creates opportunities to deepen defence ties with South Africa while opening potential markets for Indian defence products and technologies," a report in South Africa's 'The Citizen', mentioned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13, with discussions held on bilateral ties and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders reviewed the progress achieved in diverse areas of cooperation and exchanged views on the multi-faceted strategic partnership between India and South Africa.

They affirmed that the close and longstanding relations between India and South Africa are rooted in shared historical struggles, strong cultural affinities, robust economic ties, and deep people-to-people connections, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had mentioned.

Just days later, India and South Africa held their first Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, with discussions centred on deepening bilateral defence cooperation through greater training exchanges and joint capacity-building initiatives.

“The maiden India–South Africa Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) were held in New Delhi from 16–18 September 2026. Both sides held discussions on avenues of enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanding training exchanges and joint capacity building, marking a significant step forward in strengthening military-to-military ties," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

According to the Indian Army, the South African delegation also visited the Indian Army’s AI infusion initiatives and the 505 Army Base Workshop, gaining insights into technology-driven transformation and indigenous defence capabilities.

The naval cooperation between India and South Africa has expanded as the navies of the two nations signed an Implementing Agreement (IA) in September 2024 that ensures the safety of the South African Navy’s submarine crew in times of distress or accident.

South Africa's participation in India’s 2026 International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan further showcased the breadth of maritime cooperation between the two nations. Defence companies of South Africa have also set up commercial links with the Indian industry, according to the report.

"For both countries, therefore, defence cooperation is extending beyond traditional military-to-military engagement to technology, manufacturing, skills development and industrial collaboration," Moodley mentioned in a report in The Citizen.

--IANS

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