Asian Games: President Murmu hails historic women’s 4x400m gold, congratulates relay medallists

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated India’s women’s 4x400m relay team on winning gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, while also extending her wishes to the mixed 4x100m and men’s 4x400m relay teams on their bronze-medal performances.

Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj combined to win the women’s 4x400m relay gold in 3:29.69, with Bahrain taking silver in 3:30.21 and China claiming bronze in 3:31.02.

The victory was India’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. President Murmu said the achievement would inspire young girls across the country.

“I am delighted to extend my warm congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian Games 2026. This historic victory has brought India its first-ever gold in this event at the Asian Games. Every Indian feels proud hearing the National Anthem after such a triumph. Memories of the golden moment will be cherished for years to come. This achievement will inspire many young girls to dream big,” President Murmu wrote on X.

She also congratulated Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvalli Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra after they secured bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay.

The Indian quartet clocked 41.06 seconds to finish third and also broke the national record of 41.35 seconds set at the World Relays 2026 in Gaborone.

“Warm congratulations to Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvalli Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra on winning the Bronze Medal in the Mixed 4x100m Relay event at the Asian Games 2026. Your strong teamwork and high speed have done the nation proud. May you continue to inspire young athletes with your dedication and excellence,” President Murmu wrote on X.

India’s men’s 4x400m relay team of Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu also claimed bronze, clocking a season-best 3:01.61. Japan won gold in 3:00.75, while Qatar took silver in 3:00.93. “I congratulate Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian Games 2026. May this achievement inspire you to continue striving for excellence and bringing greater laurels to the nation,” President Murmu wrote on X.

President Murmu also congratulated Pooja after her bronze-medal performance in the women’s high jump. “Warm congratulations to Pooja on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s High Jump at the Asian Games 2026. Your impressive performance demonstrates your skill and determination. May you keep raising the bar and reach greater heights,” she wrote on X.

--IANS

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