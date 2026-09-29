IGPL and Special Olympics Bharat sign MOU to build inclusive pathway for golf in India

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and Special Olympics Bharat on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Qutab Golf Course, New Delhi, to grow golf for athletes with intellectual disabilities across India.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, signed the MoU alongside Pratiek Talukdar, Director of Sports, Special Olympics Bharat.

From the IGPL side, Manav Jaini (Director), Akhil Nayar (Director), Uttam Singh Mundy (CEO) and Ishan Desouza (Director) joined officially to commemorate the partnership, announcing the inclusive pathway that both the Indian Golf Premier League and Special Olympics Bharat will embark upon.

Adding to the spirit of the occasion, young Special Olympics athletes attended the ceremony with their parents, joining the dignitaries for the signing and the celebrations that followed.

The partnership gets underway with the Special Olympics Bharat coaching camp, which starts on October 1 and runs until October 10.

Coach Anup Singh, a nationally certified coach, will be at the camp for all ten days, working with both SO Bharat coaches and athletes to strengthen their training and development.

Beyond the camp, IGPL will continue to provide qualified, certified coaches for Special Olympics Bharat camps, and the two organisations will hold regular joint coaching camps built around athlete development, coach education and a clearer golf pathway for Special Olympics athletes.

IGPL will also host a dedicated national championship for Special Olympics golfers, where IGPL professionals will join the athletes for demonstrations and playing opportunities.

At the grassroots level, the partners will roll out IGPL’s Golf On Wheels programme across Special Olympics Bharat’s network of over 1,200 schools, introducing golf to children with intellectual disabilities nationwide.

Speaking on the occasion of the MoU signing with AM Green IGPL, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, said, “This partnership is not simply the signing of an agreement; it is a pathway for more children and adults with intellectual disabilities to discover golf, receive professional training and dream of representing India. With IGPL’s certified coaches, joint camps and a dedicated championship, our athletes will get the sustained support they need on the road to the World Summer Games in Santiago 2027.”

Talking about the Golf On Wheels programme, Dr. Mallika Nadda added, "Children from special schools have never held a golf club or visited a golf course. By taking equipment and instructors directly into our schools, Golf On Wheels brings that first opportunity closer to them.”

With the MoU now in place, both organisations will work together on the operational details of the joint coaching programme, simulator access, the Golf On Wheels rollout and the Special Olympics Golf Championship, with the 1st of October camp as the first milestone.

--IANS

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