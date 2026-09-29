India conveyed concerns over SRIA to US Congressional delegation: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) India conveyed its concerns to a visiting US Congressional delegation over the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), including the impact it could have on bilateral relations and on the international energy market, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Secretary had a meeting with the Congressional delegation. This happened on Sunday. The congressional delegation is led by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson, Congressman Brian Mast. At the meeting, various issues of a bilateral nature were discussed. The Foreign Secretary conveyed our concerns regarding the SRIA legislation, including the kind of implications it would have for the bilateral relationship as well as the international energy market," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while replying to a question during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the meeting with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Representative Brian Mast, on Sunday, with discussions held on bilateral ties, including the recently enacted SRIA and the future trajectory of the relationship.

The two sides also held discussions on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism, and freedom of navigation. The US Congressional delegation included Shri Thanedar and other US lawmakers.

"Discussions covered the entire gamut of India-US relations, including the recently enacted SRIA legislation and the future trajectory of the relationship. They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation," the MEA stated.

Misri also held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker in New York last week, with discussions held on developments across various sectors of bilateral cooperation, including energy security, the recently enacted SRIA, civil nuclear cooperation, Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology (TRUST) and the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture initiative.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed possible sanctions against countries trading with Russia and Iran during a meeting in New York.

"Good to meet Secretary Marco Rubio of the US at UN High Level Week. Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

--IANS

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