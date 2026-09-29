Nikkhil Advani says he purposely made Bagha Jatin's character highly emotional

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘The Revolutionaries’, has said that he wanted to showcase the character of legendary freedom fighter Bagha Jatin as someone who is highly emotional, and spoke in monotone.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS along with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Parizada during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

In the series, Bagha Jatin is portrayed by Gurfateh Pirzada, and the filmmaker said that he retrofitted the character as per the actor’s personality.

He told IANS, “I feel that there is so much silence in Gurfateh, and I have played him like that. I have played Bagha Jatin as this guy who is almost monotone. When he speaks,he is very clear that this is what we need to do. And he is very emotional, highly emotional. I showcased him as highly emotional”.

‘The Revolutionaries’ follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It also stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Jason Shah.

“I felt that that is the energy I was getting from when we were together. So, I think that it evolves from people that are around you. I mean, I don't approve. I mean, of course, there is lots of stuff in the script”, he added.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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