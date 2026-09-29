September 29, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates women’s 4x400m relay team on historic gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates women’s 4x400m relay team on historic gold medals in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj after the Indian quartet won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian team clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain (3:30.21) and China (3:31.02) in a tightly contested final, helping India end its wait for gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games.

“Congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj on a magnificent performance in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the Asian Games. Their speed and determination powered India to the top of the podium. This is a proud moment for Indian athletics and a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve! Best wishes to the athletes for the endeavours ahead,” the PMO posted on X.

India started the final in lane six, with Kiran running the opening leg before handing over to the experienced Poovamma in third position. Poovamma produced a strong second leg to bring India into contention at the front.

Prachi, who had already won an individual bronze in the 400m, kept India in the medal fight before handing the baton to Vithya for the anchor leg.

Vithya produced a strong finish, making her move around the 200m mark before holding off Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Nasr in the closing stages to seal the gold for India.

The victory marked an improvement on India’s silver-medal finish in the women’s 4x400m relay at the previous edition of the Asian Games.

It was also a memorable Games for Vithya, who claimed her third medal of the competition. She had earlier won silver and bronze and also rewrote the national record in the women’s 400m hurdles a day before the relay final.

Japan finished fourth in 3:31.44, followed by Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipei.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Satya, Yogi Babu's film titled 'Golden Bhagyam' (Photo:IANS/PR)

Satya, Yogi Babu's film titled 'Golden Bhagyam'

Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show for USN Indians in Tuesday's fixtures in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPL

UPL 2026: Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show in Tuesday's fixtures

‘We missed by microseconds last time; wanted gold badly,’ says M.R. Poovamma after winning gold medal in the women’s 4x400m in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

‘We missed by microseconds last time; wanted gold badly,’ says Poovamma

Justin Greaves ruled out of second ODI against India with calf injury in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Justin Greaves ruled out of second ODI against India with calf injury

India, South Korea to boost cooperation in defence production and logistics

India, South Korea to boost cooperation in defence production and logistics

Prachi Choudhary eyes DSP post after gold, says ‘uniform measurements already given’ after winning gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay to Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Prachi eyes DSP post after gold, says ‘uniform measurements already given’

India reaffirms commitment to nuclear weapons-free world at UN meeting

India reaffirms commitment to nuclear weapons-free world at UN meeting

Pakistan: Disappearance of PoK leader sparks concerns over transparency, accountability

Pakistan: Disappearance of PoK leader sparks concerns over transparency, accountability

Indian defence officials visit Ethiopian military academy in Holota

Indian defence officials visit Ethiopian military academy in Holota

Pakistan: Two killed, minor abducted in Balochistan amid rising violence (Representational Image)

Pakistan: Two killed, minor abducted in Balochistan amid rising violence