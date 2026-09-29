Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates women’s 4x400m relay team on historic gold

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj after the Indian quartet won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian team clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain (3:30.21) and China (3:31.02) in a tightly contested final, helping India end its wait for gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games.

“Congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj on a magnificent performance in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the Asian Games. Their speed and determination powered India to the top of the podium. This is a proud moment for Indian athletics and a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve! Best wishes to the athletes for the endeavours ahead,” the PMO posted on X.

India started the final in lane six, with Kiran running the opening leg before handing over to the experienced Poovamma in third position. Poovamma produced a strong second leg to bring India into contention at the front.

Prachi, who had already won an individual bronze in the 400m, kept India in the medal fight before handing the baton to Vithya for the anchor leg.

Vithya produced a strong finish, making her move around the 200m mark before holding off Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Nasr in the closing stages to seal the gold for India.

The victory marked an improvement on India’s silver-medal finish in the women’s 4x400m relay at the previous edition of the Asian Games.

It was also a memorable Games for Vithya, who claimed her third medal of the competition. She had earlier won silver and bronze and also rewrote the national record in the women’s 400m hurdles a day before the relay final.

Japan finished fourth in 3:31.44, followed by Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipei.

--IANS

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