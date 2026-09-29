AI, robotics can transform India’s warehousing, cold-chain networks: DPIIT Joint Secretary

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Artificial intelligence, robotics and automation could significantly transform India’s warehousing and cold-chain infrastructure, making supply networks more efficient and resilient while also improving the country’s ability to respond to disasters and other emergencies, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Joint Secretary Pankaj Kumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said AI-driven technologies could help warehouses and cold-chain networks move beyond conventional storage and distribution functions by enabling them to anticipate demand and prepare for disruptions caused by natural disasters, geopolitical events or other emergencies.

He said integrating geographical, geopolitical and disaster-related information with warehousing networks could allow AI systems to forecast what supplies would be needed in a particular region and at what time.

Such systems could help authorities and businesses determine which essential commodities should be stocked at specific locations, ensuring that critical supplies are available when and where they are needed.

“During floods, natural disasters, wars or any major crisis, one of the biggest challenges is ensuring the timely availability of essential goods and resources,” Kumar said, stressing that AI-enabled warehousing and supply-chain systems could play a crucial role during such situations.

He cited the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of the challenges that can arise when demand for critical resources surges unexpectedly. The availability and distribution of oxygen and other essential supplies became major logistical challenges during the pandemic, highlighting the need for stronger and more responsive supply-chain planning.

Kumar said the lessons from the pandemic could be incorporated into future planning by using AI-based systems capable of anticipating demand and coordinating supply networks more effectively.

The role of AI could be particularly significant in the cold-chain sector, where temperature-sensitive products such as medicines, vaccines and other high-value goods need to be stored and transported under controlled conditions.

He pointed to the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines as an example of how a robust cold-chain network can support large-scale public health operations. AI and automation, he said, could further strengthen such systems by improving monitoring, storage management and distribution.

Robotics could also transform warehouse operations by automating several routine and labour-intensive processes. Kumar said AI systems could identify the location of products across warehouse racks, while robots could retrieve required items and move them through the distribution process, potentially improving speed and operational efficiency.

--IANS

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