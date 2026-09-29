Celebrating women farmers' contribution beyond cinematic representation

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian cinema, through generations, has celebrated motherhood and women’s role in agriculture and dairying through productions like the multi-starrer Mother India (1957) and the crowd-funded Manthan (1976), among many others, though their contribution in real life was seldom recognised despite multi-tasking – taking care of the family with cleaning, cooking, raising children, along with other daily chores.

Today, their role in strengthening the economic condition of their families, actively participating in farm management and decision-making, dairy production, and rural handicrafts is being hailed and encouraged. In this context, the decision of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) to hold its first-ever national conclave of women farmers on Wednesday reflects recognition of women as central to farming.

According to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated farmer organisation, the conclave seeks greater representation of women in agricultural policymaking and recognition of their contribution to farming, livestock and fisheries. BKS itself noted that women undertake 60 to 80 per cent of agricultural activities in India, such as sowing, planting, harvesting, weed control and animal husbandry. Yet, reports suggest agricultural policy discussions, farmers’ organisations, market committees, and cooperative leadership structures continue to be dominated by men.

The platform has linked this to 2026 being declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF 2026). The objective of IYWF 2026 is to address persistent gender gaps in land rights, finance, technology, education and decision-making. The UN and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have explicitly stated that women play essential roles across agrifood systems but continue to face structural inequalities that limit their opportunities and leadership.

FAO noted that women constituted about 40 per cent of the global agrifood workforce in 2021, yet continue to experience significant disadvantages in productivity, wages and access to resources. The designation of IYWF 2026 is therefore intended as a global call to governments to move beyond recognition and towards reform.

According to the official Agriculture Census, women operate more than 20.4 million agricultural holdings, representing about 14 per cent of all operational holdings in India. Gender representation is now at the centre of national political discourse following the passage of the women’s reservation legislation and other gender-related schemes.

The government has also created a strong foundation through several programmes targeted at women farmers and rural women. Among these are the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), where among its objectives are social mobilisation and promotion and strengthening of self-managed and financially sustainable community institutions of the rural poor women.

The Ministry of Rural Development reported that over 10.05 crore women had been mobilised into more than 90 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs). This network has improved access to savings, credit, entrepreneurship and collective action. Closely linked is the Lakhpati Didi initiative, aimed at enabling SHG women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually in a sustainable manner.

The government reported that more than 1.48 crore women had become Lakhpati Didis. The initiative is especially relevant for women farmers because it promotes farm diversification, livestock, food processing, producer groups and value addition. The programme also supports women through Krishi Sakhis, community resource persons who transfer agricultural knowledge and promote climate-resilient farming practices.

Among others are Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (ACABC) that train women in agriculture and offer higher subsidies for women starting their own businesses. Additionally, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) supports women in horticulture and provides higher subsidies for tools and equipment.

Also, the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP) aims to increase the area under oilseed crops and offers higher subsidies for women, while tractor subsidies help them adopt mechanised farming methods.

Meanwhile, initiatives like Women Farmers' Forum promotes women's contributions to farming and enhances their participation in the agricultural value chain. Direct benefit transfers have further helped bring many rural women into the formal financial system wherever land records allow them to be recognised as beneficiaries.

Women farmers have also benefited from expanded access to Kisan Credit Cards, self-help group bank linkages and producer organisations, and access to bank credit since 2013-14, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

The next step needs to be institutional participation in accordance with ensuring women's representation. Their presence needs to be ensured in agricultural marketing boards, cooperative societies, water-user associations, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), district agricultural committees, and policy consultations.

--IANS

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