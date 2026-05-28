Sports Ministry to engage IT Consultants in NSFs to strengthen CWG 2030 preparation

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) As India intensifies preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and seeks to achieve a record medal tally on home soil, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are envisaging the deployment of dedicated NSF IT consultants under the broader framework of the National Sports Digital Ecosystem (NSDE).

The strengthening of digital governance systems is expected to play a critical role in improving athlete management, competition preparedness, performance monitoring and institutional coordination across the sporting ecosystem.

"The initiative is aimed at streamlining federation-specific digital systems and enabling more effective planning for competitions, national coaching camps, athlete participation, governance processes and real-time coordination as India prepares to build a stronger sporting ecosystem ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its long-term Olympic ambitions," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The trained NSF IT consultants are envisaged as federation-support resources who will assist NSFs in the smooth onboarding, operationalisation and coordination of digital systems under the NSDE framework.

As per the ministry release, the consultants are expected to support federations in areas such as ACTC calendar and proposal creation, athlete and official nominations on Games Management Systems, annual renewal submissions, tournament result uploads for DigiLocker integration, NSRS profile validation, reporting and records management, and digital communication with SAI and MYAS.

The initiative is expected to substantially improve efficiency in competition participation planning and national camp management by ensuring that athlete data, schedules, nominations and approvals are processed in a timely and integrated manner.

It is also expected to reduce operational coordination gaps, strengthen data quality, improve adherence to timelines and enable federations to focus more effectively on athlete development and sporting excellence.

Over the past few years, MYAS and SAI have progressively digitised key operational interfaces with NSFs through platforms such as the Annual Renewal portal, Annual Calendar for Training & Competition (ACTC), Games Management System (GMS), Sports for Women portal, National Sports Repository System (NSRS), and upcoming DigiLocker integrations. These systems have significantly improved transparency, accountability, athlete tracking, fund monitoring and governance processes across the sports ecosystem.

As federations increasingly coordinate across multiple digital workflows, including annual recognition and compliance, competition calendar management, athlete and coach mapping, Games nominations, result uploads, financial documentation and DigiLocker-linked certifications — the need for dedicated digital coordination support at the federation level has become increasingly important.

The NSF IT Consultant framework marks the next phase in the evolution of India’s sports governance ecosystem — moving from standalone digitization towards an integrated, athlete-centric and federation-enabled digital support structure.

Through the combined framework of NSDE, NSRS, federation support systems and NSF IT Consultants, the Government aims to build a seamless, transparent and technology-enabled sports ecosystem aligned with the vision of greater transparency leading to a stronger sporting nation and a Viksit Bharat.

--IANS

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