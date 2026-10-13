Sports Ministry approves 166 athletes for Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct (IANS) With less than a week before the Para Asian Games, the Sport Ministry has approved the participation of an Indian contingent comprising 275 members for the continental Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from 18 to 24 October, with 45 nations competing in 492 medal events across 18 sports.

India will field 166 athletes, 111 male & 55 female, across 10 disciplines, along with 94 team officials/supporting staff and 15 contingent staff. There is a significant reduction as compared to the 309-athlete contingent sent to the previous edition, due to the limited quotas available this time.

India had sent 123 athletes (Athletics) to Hangzhou, but only 60 quotas were initially allocated this time by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The Indian contingent won 111 medals in Hangzhou, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze.

Paralympic medallists Pramod Bhagat (badminton) and Bhavina Patel (table tennis) have been named flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Para athletics has the biggest share in the Indian contingent with 62 athletes, followed by 28 in para badminton and 16 in para swimming.

The Ministry, in its communication dated October 1 and October 10, contained the names of athletes and officials in eight disciplines.

In its latest notification, the ministry included the namewise details of sportspersons and team officials approved for participation in two additional disciplines, namely Para Badminton & Para Table Tennis

However, the ministry noted that, "Actual number of sportspersons/coaches/officials participating at cost to the government may be less than mentioned if they happen not to participate for some reasons."

It added that "Sanction in respect of athletes as well as team officials/ supporting staff participating in Boccia, will be issued separately, subject to eligibility."

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will formally flag off the Indian contingent at a send-off ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony will be graced by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, as Chief Guest, with Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, as guest of honour.

--IANS

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