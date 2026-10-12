Sports Minister Mandaviya proposes BRICS repository to preserve traditional and indigenous sports

Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday proposed the creation of a voluntary BRICS repository of traditional and indigenous sports, exchanges among experts and periodic demonstrations at future sporting events to strengthen cooperation among member nations and preserve their sporting heritage.

Addressing the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Mandaviya said traditional sports could promote cultural understanding, youth development and wider participation while strengthening people-to-people ties among the participating countries.

The day-long event brought together athletes, practitioners, officials and delegations from 10 BRICS nations. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the inauguration.

Mandaviya outlined India’s efforts to build a sustainable sporting ecosystem, emphasising investment in infrastructure, grassroots participation, talent identification, coaching, sports science and athlete welfare.

“India is placing sport at the centre of nation-building. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is transforming its sporting ecosystem by creating opportunities from the playground to the podium. Guided by a comprehensive 360-degree approach, including grassroots participation, talent identification, coaching, sports science, infrastructure development, athlete welfare and international exposure, India is building a sustainable sporting ecosystem for the future. To support this transformation, we have committed nearly 3.76 billion US dollars as part of our Khelo India initiative,” said Mandaviya.

Turning to cooperation among BRICS members, Mandaviya said traditional games represented more than sporting competition, carrying the history, values and cultural identities of the communities that practise them.

“BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Games provide a platform to showcase not only how a sport is played, but also the history, values and cultural context that make each tradition unique. As we take this initiative forward, India proposes three practical areas of cooperation,” he added.

“First, we should work towards creating a voluntary BRICS Repository of Traditional and Indigenous Sports, documenting their history, cultural significance, rules, equipment and field-of-play requirements. Second, we should encourage exchanges among practitioners, coaches, researchers, educational institutions and cultural experts across BRICS countries. Third, we should explore the periodic demonstration of traditional and indigenous sports at future BRICS sporting events,” continued the Union Sports Minister.

Mandaviya also highlighted India’s efforts to make fitness a part of everyday life through the Fit India Movement and community-based initiatives.

“Through the Fit India Movement, we are promoting fitness as a way of life. Our ‘Sundays on Cycle’ campaign has seen tremendous success with more than 5 million people coming to cycle across more than 3 lakh locations every Sunday. So far, 94 editions of the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ have been conducted across India.”

The demonstrations offered participating nations an opportunity to showcase the diversity of their sporting traditions. India presented Mallakhamb, Yogasana and Kalaripayattu, while China showcased Wushu, Lion Dance and Health Qigong. Brazil featured Capoeira, an indigenous blowpipe demonstration and a log race, alongside Brazilian Para-Jiu-jitsu.

Other presentations included Gorodki from Belarus and Russia, Lucha de Cholitas and several traditional games from Bolivia, Zoorkhaneh from Iran, Qazaq Kuresi and Asyk Atu from Kazakhstan, Kgati and Iintonga from South Africa, and Al Tabbah from the United Arab Emirates. Iran also presented Haft Sang and Ghanieh, while Kazakhstan showcased Togyzkumalak.

Cultural performances and audience-engagement activities accompanied the sporting demonstrations, with participating teams felicitated at the conclusion of the programme.

The event gave BRICS nations a platform to exchange knowledge about traditional sports and their cultural significance, while highlighting the potential of indigenous sporting practices to encourage inclusive participation and strengthen international cooperation.

--IANS

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