South celebrities Jr NTR, Mohan Babu, Resul Pookutty, Vikram Prabhu pay glowing tributes to Asha Bhosle

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Several top celebrities from the Indian film industry including south stars Jr NTR, Mohan Babu and Vikram Prabhu and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty on Sunday paid glowing tributes to one of the country's finest singers Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday in Mumbai.

The news of her demise plunged the film industry in gloom with several top stars and celebrities expressing their condolences.

Telugu star Jr NTR, who was among the first to express his condolences, took to his X timeline to pen his tribute. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Veteran Telugu film actor and producer Mohan Babu too took to his X timeline to pay his respects. He wrote, "With the passing of Asha Bhosle garu, an era quietly comes to a close. Her voice was not just music, it was emotion that lived with us, through every phase of life. Few artists have touched hearts across generations the way she did. She may be gone, but her voice will remain eternal. My deepest condolences to her family."

Mohan Babu's son, actor Vishnu Manchu, in his post, said, "We didn’t just listen to Asha Bhosle garu… we lived through her songs. An irreplaceable voice. An irreplaceable era.This one hurts. Praying for strength to her family."

Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of legendary Tamil star Sivaji Ganesan, took to his X timeline to pen a heartfelt tribute to the singing legend, who would stay at Sivaji Ganesan's residence everytime she came to Chennai as she considered the iconic star her elder brother.

Vikram Prabhu, in his tribute to Asha Bhosle, said, " A legend passes on #AshaBhosle ji (heart breaking symbol). She was the sweetest person to talk to and always had sweet words of advice for us. She was family. Condolences to Anand Bhosle ji and the rest of the family members at this time. Her voice will keep resonating forever."

Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty too penned a tribute to Asha Bhonsle. He wrote, "#AshaBhosle Every syllable was a note of memory and every phrase was a doorway to emotion. This day is not the end of an era but a reminder that it will live on. #RIPAshaBhosle thaai. It is difficult to process this loss!"

The legendary playback singer’s son Anand Bhosle has shared that those who wished to pay their last respects to the icon could do so at her residence in Lower Parel in Mumbai at 11 am.

Speaking to the media, he said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11:00 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park”.

Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who was a Bharat Ratna awardee was also cremated at the Shivaji Park in 2022.

--IANS

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