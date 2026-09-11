South African President Ramaphosa arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) Jayant Singh.

Extending a warm welcome to the South African President, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and posted: “India and South Africa share warm and historic ties anchored in Strategic Partnership. Our commitment as BRICS partners to the Global South remains steadfast.”

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees. During the BRICS Summit, leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, the MEA said in a statement.

In a statement issued ahead of Ramaphosa’s visit, the South African President's office said: "South Africa will use the Summit to advance its diplomacy economic priorities, with a particular focus on expanding intra-BRICS trade and investment, promoting industrialisation and value addition, and mobilising investment in African infrastructure aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

Ramaphosa will also attend the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue, which will bring together BRICS leaders and business representatives for an interactive dialogue that will cover trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation.

According to the statement, the South African chapters of the BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women's Business Alliance will participate in the forum to support efforts to deepen commercial ties and identify opportunities for increased investment and economic cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

--IANS

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