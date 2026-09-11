Manisha Koirala praises father Prakash Koirala for putting political career aside for Nepal

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala praised her father, Prakash Koirala, for putting his political career aside and remaining committed to his dream of a stable and prosperous Nepal.

Taking to social media, the ‘Dil Se’ actress reflected on her father’s political journey and said that politics had never been merely a profession for him, but a lifelong passion and responsibility towards the country. Manisha recalled how her father’s interest in politics began at an early age.

She noted that her father had chosen to study Political Science as a student, and that her grandfather and veteran Nepalese politician, BP Koirala, recognised his values, analytical mind and strength of character and encouraged him to enter politics. Sharing a photo with her father, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Daddy I have always admired your deep understanding of politics, your ability to analyse beyond the obvious, and your unwavering commitment to Nepal. Politics has never been a profession for you—it has been a lifelong passion and responsibility. Even as a student, you chose Political Science. BP Koirala saw your values, analytical mind and strength of character and encouraged you to enter politics.”

“Yet what defines you most is your simplicity. You have never sought attention or recognition. Quietly, you continue to dream of a stable, prosperous Nepal—even when it meant putting your own political career aside. A true nationalist, not by words, but by conviction and sacrifice. I am deeply proud to be your daughter,” she added.

The rare throwback features Manisha lovingly hugging her father as they pose together for the camera. The actress often shares heartfelt notes about her father and grandfather, B.P. Koirala, expressing her admiration for them and highlighting their influence on her life.

For the unversed, Prakash Koirala is a Nepali politician and former cabinet minister who served as a member of parliament. He was elected to Nepal’s House of Representatives in a by-election following the 1999 general election. He is the son of former Nepalese Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad (B.P.) Koirala.

--IANS

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