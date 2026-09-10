September 10, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor says Gulzar’s words give 'Sach Ka Daayra' an intensity that “stays with you’

Kareena Kapoor says Gulzar’s words give 'Sach Ka Daayra' an intensity that “stays with you’

Mumbai, September 10 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has described “Sach Ka Daayra”, the newly released song from Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited film Daayra, as a track that captures the emotional core of the film.

Praising the coming together of veteran lyricist Gulzar, composer Amit Trivedi and singer B Praak, Kareena said, “Sach Ka Daayra captures the emotional core of the film. Gulzar sahab’s words, Amit’s composition and B Praak’s voice come together with an intensity that stays with you.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who stars alongside Kareena in the film, added, “Sach Ka Daayra makes you pause and think. The depth of the writing and the mood created by the music make it feel like another voice within the story.”

B Praak shared, “This song asked for a different kind of expression. There is strength in its emotion, but also a quietness, and finding that balance was what made recording it special.”

Composer Amit Trivedi said, “The song needed a sound that stayed true to the story. Gulzar sahab’s layered writing and B Praak’s emotional force came together to create something deeply rooted in the world of Daayra.”

Director Meghna Gulzar said, “Sach Ka Daayra distils the emotional core of the film, its angst, helplessness and beneath it all, a plea for justice to prevail. The lyrics, composition and vocals come together to give these emotions their full weight and intensity.”

Gulzar, who has penned the lyrics, said, “Sach ka Daayra ek tarfa nahin hai. Na vo ek lakeer hai. Waqt, haalaat aur nazariye ke saath, vo badalta rehta hai. Aur yahi, ye gaana bayaan karta hai”

The song brings together the legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar’s layered writing, Ait Trivedi’s atmospheric composition and B Praak’s evocative vocals, and explores themes of truth, perception and perspective, functioning as an extension of the film’s narrative.

For the uninitiated, Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to release on September 18.

–IANS

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