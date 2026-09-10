Chhota Bheem, Little Singham join forces for anime-inspired adventure ‘Rise of Anshaks’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) POGO has unveiled the trailer and motion poster of its upcoming anime-inspired series “Rise of Anshaks: Heroes of Destiny.”

The series brings together two of India’s most popular homegrown animated heroes, Chhota Bheem and Little Singham, for the first time. The multi-part series promises a cosmic adventure filled with elemental powers, ancient secrets and a battle between light and darkness.

Commenting on the announcement, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle and Kids – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Rise of Anshaks: Heroes of Destiny is our biggest bet yet. It’s a new universe reimagined with franchise-led thinking at its core, built around a whole new order of superheroes, villains and new characters. We are excited to bring our growing fanbase into the world of Anshaks, bringing iconic and beloved characters we've built over decades together with a brand-new lore and a fresh creative lens through anime-inspired storytelling. Our collaboration with Green Gold Animation and Reliance Animation at this scale, uniting Chhota Bheem and Little Singham in a uniquely cosmic setting, is a first for Indian animation and reflects the creative firepower of India's animation talent.”

Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO, Green Gold Animation and Creator of Chhota Bheem, shared, “Indian animation has reached a point where our stories can be ambitious in both scale and storytelling. With Rise of Anshaks, we are bringing together characters with strong emotional and cultural equity and placing them in a world that allows us to explore a very different kind of narrative. For Green Gold, the opportunity to take Chhota Bheem into this format while introducing new heroes and mythology is particularly exciting. It is a testament to how far the Indian animation ecosystem has evolved and to the possibilities that open up when creators and studios come together with a shared ambition. We are proud to be part of a project that pushes the canvas for Indian animation while staying rooted in characters and stories that audiences connect with.”

Talking about this epic crossover, Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO of Reliance Animation, said, “Rise of Anshaks: Heroes of Destiny is a defining project for Reliance Animation, giving us the opportunity to push the boundaries of animation, action and storytelling at an unprecedented scale. Our ambition has always been to create world-class animation from India, and this collaboration with POGO and Green Gold Animation brings that vision to life.

The series takes viewers into a world where an ancient cosmic war is reignited, bringing Chhota Bheem and Little Singham face-to-face with their destiny as the heirs of the lost Jal and Agni Anshaks. Joined by new heroes Bhuvan, the Earth Anshak, and Aandhi, the duo embarks on a journey across hidden elemental realms, discovering ancient secrets and unlocking powerful abilities.

“Rise of Anshaks: Heroes of Destiny” premieres in October 2026 on POGO and will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi.

--IANS

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